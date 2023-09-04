FILE - United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain holds up a sign at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit. The demands that a more combative United Auto Workers union has made of General Motors, Stellantis and Ford — demands that even the UAW's president has called “audacious” — are edging it closer to a strike when its current contract ends Sept. 14. (AP Photo/Mike Householder, File)