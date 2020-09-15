FILE - A man walks past a poster showing a US dollar outside an exchange office in Cairo, Egypt, in a Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016 file photo.In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit and the U.S. economy crashed, median household income was the highest ever on record, but the number of U.S. residents without health insurance also increased, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)