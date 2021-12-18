FILE — Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. School systems nationwide rely on high-level expertise from the U.S. Secret Service and others as they work to stay vigilant for signs of potential student violence, training staff, surveilling social media and urging others to tip them off. However, when it comes to deciding how to respond to a possible threat, it’s the local educators who make the call. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)