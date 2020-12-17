Santa, portrayed by Dan Kemmis, talks to a family wearing masks as he sits inside a protective bubble in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood on Dec. 8, 2020. Kemmis has been Santa in past years, but he started his daily appearances early this year and added his "snow globe" tent due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In this socially distant holiday season, Santa Claus is still coming to towns (and shopping malls) across America but with a few 2020 rules in effect. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)