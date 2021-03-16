This combination of photos shows Suzy and Ricky Stone visiting with their granddaughter Gigi Guyuron through a window of their daughter Jen Guyuron’s home on April 18, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio, left, Guyuron's brother Bryan Stone visiting on March 21, 2020, center, and Jen Charet and Jason Charet visiting with Gigi on April 23. Pregnancy, birth and life with a newborn in the middle of a pandemic has brought on high anxiety, ever-shifting hospital protocols and intense isolation for many of the millions of women who have done it around the world. (Jen Guyuron via AP)