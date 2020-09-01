Hidekazu Tamura, 99, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Tokyo Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Amid commemorations for Wednesday's 75th anniversary of the formal Sept. 2 surrender ceremony that ended WWII, Tamura, a former Japanese American living in California, has vivid memories of his time locked up with thousands of other Japanese-Americans in U.S. intern camps. Torn between two warring nationalities, the experience led him to refuse a loyalty pledge to the United States, renounce his American citizenship and return to Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)