Krzysztof Hejmanowski, left, building inspector of the Warbud construction company and archaeologist Bartlomiej Gwozdz, right, pose for a photograph with objects that were most probably hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II, in Lodz, Poland, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Lodz city authorities were showing to The Associated Press and commenting about some 400 items - including silver-plated menorahs, hanukkiahs, tableware and daily use items, that were uncovered there last month during house and yard renovation works. (AP Photo/Rafal Niedzielski)