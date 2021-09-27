FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden talks to students at Brookland Middle School in Washington, as first lady Jill Biden talks with Brookland Middle School science teacher Michelle Taylor, right rear. As Democrats push ahead with Biden’s $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan, they are promising historic investments across all levels of education. The proposal includes universal prekindergarten, two years of free community college and expanded child care subsidies, among others. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)