FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, firearms training unit Detective Barbara J. Mattson, of the Connecticut State Police, holds up a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, produced by Remington Arms and the same make and model of gun used by Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook School shooting, for a demonstration during a hearing of a legislative subcommittee reviewing gun laws, at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Conn. Remington Arms has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, for the second time in a little more than two years, despite a recent surge in gun demand. Remington is currently embroiled in a lawsuit involving the the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)