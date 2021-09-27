FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2021 file photo, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. The Biden administration on Monday renewed efforts to shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation, the latest maneuver in a long-running drama over the policy's legality. Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act swiftly to provide “the legal status they need and deserve.” He said legislation should be enacted through spending negotiations, a tactic that suffered a potentially critical blow this month when the Senate parliamentarian prohibited it. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)