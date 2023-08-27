This May 14, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps shows the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. A military jet crashed near the base and a search-and-rescue operation was underway, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement early Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. The F/A-18 went down on Thursday, Aug. 24, in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, according to a base press release. (Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)