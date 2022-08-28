A man looks for salvageable belongings from his flood-hit home surrounded by water, in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Army troops are being deployed in Pakistan's flood affected area for urgent rescue and relief work as flash floods triggered after heavy monsoon rains across most part of the country lashed many districts in all four provinces. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)