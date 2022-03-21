FILE - A photographer takes pictures of the Khurais oil field during a tour for journalists, 150 km east-northeast of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 28, 2021. In a statement on Monday, March 21, 2022, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Arabia said it “won’t bear any responsibility for any shortage in oil supplies to global markets” after attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have affected the kingdom’s production. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)