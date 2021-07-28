Congressional District 6 candidate Jake Ellzey talks with supporters during an evening fundraiser at Legal Draft in Arlington, Texas on July 14, 2021. A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas is deciding who will fill the remaining term of Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after contracting COVID-19. Voters on Tuesday, July 27 were choosing between Republican Susan Wright, the widow of the late congressman, and Ellzey, a Republican state legislator. (Robert W. Hart/The Dallas Morning News via AP)