FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial in New York. New York prison officials have handed over Weinstein for transport to California to face sexual assault charges. The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says the transfer happened about 9:25 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)