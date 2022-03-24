FILE - A number of Arizona reproductive health, rights, and justice advocates protest an abortion bill at the Arizona Capitol on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Phoenix. The Arizona Legislature has approved a ban on abortion after 15 weeks. The House approved the measure Thursday, March 24, 2022, a month after the Senate gave its ok, and it now heads to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for his expected signature. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)