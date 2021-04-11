In this Sept. 19, 2020, photo provided by Palm Beach Gardens Fire and Rescue, firefighters Lt. Krystyna Krakowski, Lt. Kelsey Krzywada, fire medic Julie Dudley, lieutenant and acting Capt. Monica Marzullo and driver engineer Sandi Ladewskipose at their station in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (Kodi Cabral/Courtesy of Palm Beach Gardens Fire and Rescue via AP)