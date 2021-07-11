LONDON (AP) — Fans without tickets stormed past security and gained access to the European Championship final between England and Italy on Sunday.
Fans could be seen standing in the Wembley Stadium bowl unable to access their seats.
"There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium,” Wembley Stadium said in a statement.
Wembley said officials are working with stewards and security to remove the ticketless fans.
"Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected,” Wembley said.
An earlier Wembley statement said that fans tried to get into the stadium through a low barrier, but that stewards and police were able to hold them back back as they pushed through.
The first statement said “safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium.”
The 90,000-seat Wembley has a pandemic-restricted capacity of about 67,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.