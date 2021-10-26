FILE - In this Friday, May 13, 2019 image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Jacob Brown's body camera video obtained by The Associated Press, troopers hold down motorist Aaron Larry Bowman during a traffic stop. The graphic video kept secret for more than two years shows a trooper pummeling Bowman 18 times with a flashlight, an attack the trooper defended as "pain compliance." (Trooper Jacob Brown/Louisiana State Police via AP)