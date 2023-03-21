Sylvia Garcia, from Bassett Street Elementary, talks as she and other teachers attend a Los Angeles Unified School District and Service Employees International Union 99 (SEIU) rally in Grand Park in downtown Los Angels, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District are expected to walk off the job Tuesday, March 21, over stalled contract talks, and they will be joined in solidarity by teachers for a planned three-day strike that will shut down the nation's second-largest school system. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via AP)