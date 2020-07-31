FILE- In this July 30, 2008, file photo, Jeffrey Epstein appears in court in West Palm Beach, Fla. Newly unsealed court documents provide a fresh glimpse into a fierce civil court fight between Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, and one of the women who accused the couple of sexual abuse. The documents released Thursday, July 30, 2020, were from a now-settled defamation lawsuit filed by one of Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. (Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via AP, File)