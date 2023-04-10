FILE - Lindsay Garfield, finance director at SquareFoot which helps companies find office space, works from home in New York on March 11, 2020. According to survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau, people working from home became younger, more diverse, better educated and more likely to move during the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey data from the U.S. Census Bureau. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)