U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley, Air Force Research Laboratory commander, delivers remarks during a press conference inside the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on April 18, 2019. Cooley, has been convicted, Saturday, April 23, 2022, by a military judge of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general. (Wesley Farnsworth/U.S. Air Force via AP)