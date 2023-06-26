This combination of photos show Fox News commentators Laura Ingraham, from left, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld. Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel announced Monday. “Jesse Watters Primetime" will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern on July 17 as part of a revamped weekly nighttime lineup on Fox News. Laura Ingraham's show will air at 7 p.m., with Sean Hannity's popular show remaining at 9 p.m. Greg Gutfeld's late-night show will move up to the 10 p.m. hour that was previously Ingraham's time slot. (AP Photo)