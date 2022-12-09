FILE - A pair of work pants, possibly made by or for Levi Strauss, from the S.S. Central America are seen in a warehouse in Sparks, Nev., on May 4, 2022. Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for $114,000. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File)