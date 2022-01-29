Dale McElwee clears his Green Street, North Attleboro, Mass. property of snow on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)