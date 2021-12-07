FILE - Angela Merkel arrives for a television debate with Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder at a television studio in Berlin, Sept. 4, 2005. As chancellor, Merkel has been credited with raising Germany’s profile and influence, helping hold a fractious European Union together, managing a string of crises and being a role model for women in a near-record tenure that ends with her leaving office amid praise from abroad and enduring popularity at home. Her designated successor Olaf Scholz is expected to take office Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jockel Finck, File)