Sean Bailey sits in his bedroom, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Steamboat Springs, Colo. Bailey, who moved to Steamboat Springs in 2019, has been on a waitlist for three years to get one of Steamboat's affordable housing apartments. He says the 12-foot-by-12-foot space serves as his living room, dining room, den and office. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)