FILE - Reynaldo Gonzalez cries while remembering his daughter Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed by Islamic State gunmen in Paris, at her funeral at the Calvary Chapel in Downey, Calif., Dec. 4, 2015. A lawsuit against YouTube from the family of Nohemi Gonzalez is at the center of a closely watched Supreme Court case being argued Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)