This still image from a security camera provided by Sedgwick County shows Cedric "CJ" Lofton struggling with staff on Sept. 24, 2021 at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center in Wichita, Kan. Sedgwick County released 18 video clips late Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, of what happened before Lofton was rushed to a hospital on Sept. 24. He died two days later. (Sedgwick County via AP)