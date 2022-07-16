FILE - Arizona Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake acknowledges the crowd at a rally prior to her speaking before former President Donald Trump spoke on Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Ariz. A growing number of Republican candidates are claiming, or even previewing, that voter fraud is the only reason for their loss in a GOP primary. The latest to make the claim, which is ripped from former President Donald Trump's 2020 playbook, is Lake, the Trump-endorsed candidate in the Arizona Republican primary for governor. Critics say the claims, always presented without evidence, further undermine confidence in elections. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)