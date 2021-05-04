FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea. Hyundai is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, for problems that can cause engine fires. In one recall, owners are being told to park outdoors until repairs are made. That recall covers more than 203,000 Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 through 2015. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)