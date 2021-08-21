People listen to the Salt Lake County Council before their vote to overturned the health department's "order of restraint" that would have required K-6 students to wear masks. A new poll finds that a majority of Americans support mask and vaccine mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools. The poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that about 6 in 10 Americans say masks and vaccines should be required in schools. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)