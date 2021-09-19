This image taken from video shows the volcanic eruption in La Palma filmed by resident, Carlota Manuela Martín Fuentes. The volcano on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to speed up evacuations for 1,000 people as lava flows crept toward isolated homes on the mountainside. (Carlota Manuela Martin Fuentes via AP)