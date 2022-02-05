U.S. Navy, Mobile Diving Salvage Unit One performs inspection and sampling of a water well near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where U.S. Navy divers are trying to remove fuel from a water shaft at Red Hill. The Navy is scrambling to contain what one lawmaker has called a "crisis of astronomical proportions" after jet fuel leaked from an 80-year-old Hawaii tank farm, seeped into a drinking water well and polluted the water streaming out of faucets in Pearl Harbor military housing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aja Bleu Jackson via AP, File)