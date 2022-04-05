FILE - In this photo released by NASA, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen at sunrise atop a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, April 4, 2022, in preparation for the Artemis I wet dress rehearsal test. Launch managers tried twice _ once Sunday and again Monday _ to load nearly 1 million gallons of fuel into the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket. Problems with fans at the launch pad thwarted the first effort, while a stuck valve halted the second attempt. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)