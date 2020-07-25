This undated photo provided by the U.S. Justice Department shows Juan Tang in her China People's Liberation Army military uniform. The Justice Department on Thursday, July 23, 2020, says the Chinese consulate in San Francisco is harboring a Chinese researcher who lied about her military background. The Justice Department says the scientist, who is listed in some court filings as Juan Tang, lied about her military affiliation in a visa application last October as she made plans to work at the University of California, Davis and again during an FBI interview months later.(Justice Department via AP)