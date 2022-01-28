A sidewalk is closed as crews work on repairs in Upland, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. After estimating a loss in revenue in the early months of the pandemic in 2020, city officials say Upland is now doing well financially, boosted partly by federal pandemic aid. The city plans to use part of that aid to repave parking lots and repair hundreds of sections of sidewalks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)