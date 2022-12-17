This image provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office in Waukegan, Ill., shows Robert Crimo Jr., on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, after turning himself in. Crimo Jr.,, the father of an Illinois man charged with killing seven people in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb has been charged with seven felony counts of reckless conduct, prosecutors announced Friday. (Lake County Sheriff's Office via AP)