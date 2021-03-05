Iraqi Christians place a cross on a church in Qaraqosh, Iraq, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Iraq was estimated to have more than 1 million Christians before the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. Now, church officials estimate only few hundred remain within Iraq borders. The rest are scattered across the globe, resettling in far-flung places like Australia, Canada and Sweden as well as neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)