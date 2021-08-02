FILE - In this May 15, 2021 file photo, Ebrahim Raisi, then head of Iran's judiciary, waves to journalists while registering his candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections, in Tehran, Iran. Once President-elect Raisi, a protégé of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, shown in background, is sworn in as president this week, hard-liners will control all parts of the Islamic Republic's civilian government. Iran's inauguration of Raisi on Thursday represents the last stop in a slow slide from the hopes that the 2015 nuclear deal would open the Islamic Republic to the West. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)