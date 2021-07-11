A worker unloads a garbage truck at ecomaine, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Portland, Maine. Waste-to-energy converters like ecomaine are seeing an uptick in the amount of trash they collect to produce power as the coronavirus pandemic winds down in the U.S. These facilities burn garbage to create electricity. Environmentalists and renewable energy advocates are debating whether creating more energy by burning the excess waste is a safe idea. (AP Photo/Patrick Whittle)