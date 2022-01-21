FILE - This April 21, 2019, photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan. A Kansas prosecutor, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett, says Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, he can't file charges over the death of Lofton, a Black 17-year-old who became unresponsive while being restrained after an altercation with staff at a Wichita juvenile center in September. (Courtesy Sarah Harrison via AP)