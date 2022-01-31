FILE - Newly graduated Afghan National Army personnel march during their graduation ceremony after a three month training program at the Afghan Military Academy in Kabul, Afghanistan on Nov. 29, 2020. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report obtained Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, by The Associated Press, the world body has received “credible allegations” that more than 100 former members of the Afghan government, its security forces and those who worked with international troops have been killed since the Taliban takeover of the country on Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)