FILE - An international sign warning about mines hangs beside a minefield at Bagram Air Base on, March 22, 2002. The White House announced Tuesday a new policy curtailing the use of anti-personnel land mines by the U.S. military, reversing a more permissive stance that was enacted by former President Donald Trump. Under the policy, such explosives will still be allowed to defend South Korea against a potential attack by North Korea, but otherwise they will be banned. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel, File)