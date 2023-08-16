A parked Goodhue police car Monday, August 14, 2023, at Goodhue City Hall in Goodhue, Minn. The Goodhue city council met for a special meeting to address the police department in Goodhue Monday. The police department in Goodhue quit last week after an Aug. 9 city council meeting. The police chief, Josh Smith, and one other officer will stay on until Aug. 23. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com