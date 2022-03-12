FILE - Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, speaks with members of the press after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, March 7, 2022, in Washington. Standing with Beatty are Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., from left, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. With their agenda stalled in Congress and the midterm election fast approaching, Democrats are pleading for Biden to use the power of the Oval Office to act on some of the party's core legislative priorities, like voting rights, police reform and immigration. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)