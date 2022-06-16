BIRMINGHAM, ALA. - One person was killed and two were injured after multiple people were shot at a church in Alabama on Thursday evening. The shooting suspect has been taken into custody, police said.
Police said the shooting took place at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills on Thursday. A police statement said authorities received a call reporting an active shooter at 6:22 p.m. at the church and rushed to the scene.
The statement said police confirmed multiple people had been shot but did not give the exact number of victims. The statement said that while a suspect had been detained, it did not identify the person or details of what had happened.
Police said numerous law enforcement agents, along with emergency crews, were at the scene and that more information would be released later.
Local media outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles, their emergency lights flashing, along the road near the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.