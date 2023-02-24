FILE — Welder Neal Larsen works on the hull of a Zumwalt-class destroyer Aug. 29, 2018, being built in the shipyard at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine. The U.S. Navy, following costly lessons after cramming too much new technology onto warships and speeding them into production, is slowing down the design and purchase of its next-generation destroyer, and taking extra steps to ensure new technology like lasers and hypersonic missiles have matured before pressing ahead. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)