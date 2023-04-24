FILE - U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft F-35 performs aerobatic maneuvers on the second day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. An independent Sweden-based watchdog says the world military spending has grown for the eighth consecutive year in 2022 to an all-time high of $2240 billion leading to a sharp rise of 13% taking place in Europe, chiefly due to Russian and Ukrainian expenditure. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)